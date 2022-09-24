Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $44.09 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $44,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

