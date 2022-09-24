Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 42.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.56.
NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $101.75. 6,245,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
