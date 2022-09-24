Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $81.22 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $81,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.32. 2,058,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,481. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $173.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

