Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $179,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,982. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.

