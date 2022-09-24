Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $54,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,496. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,113,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,645. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.