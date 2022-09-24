Wing Finance Market Cap Reaches $35.85 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $9.02 or 0.00047176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and $7.95 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,974,435 coins and its circulating supply is 2,849,452 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

