Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,504.58 ($42.35).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,785 ($21.57) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,464.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick acquired 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

