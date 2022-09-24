Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.25 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00011789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $147,389.69 and approximately $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011207 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014236 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
