X World Games (XWG) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.43 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. X World Games has a market cap of $74.43 million and $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

X World Games

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games was first traded on March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 9,938,481,614 coins. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/XWorldGames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X World Games is xwg.games/#. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here.

X World Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

