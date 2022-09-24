YAM V3 (YAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $163,616.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00069681 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002298 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00078571 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

