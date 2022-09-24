Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.07

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.07 and traded as high as $40.73. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1,413 shares trading hands.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.