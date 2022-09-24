ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00299828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00110085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00075356 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

