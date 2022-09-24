ZKSpace Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $51.50 million and $606,305.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00143399 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org/en. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

