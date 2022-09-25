11,000 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Datadog makes up 1.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Datadog by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Datadog by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,052 shares of company stock worth $10,159,510. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.4 %

DDOG stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,257. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,736.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.