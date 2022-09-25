145,270 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,861,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.28 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

