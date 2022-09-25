15,350 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Bought by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 285,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,968 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 505,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

