16,467 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises 2.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,877,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTM stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $192.32.

