178,452 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Portland General Electric by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 782,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

POR opened at $49.08 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

