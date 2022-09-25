25,100 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Altitude Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,381,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 629,987 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altitude Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $3,926,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

About Altitude Acquisition

Shares of ALTU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

(Get Rating)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

Further Reading

