284,854 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 30.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 239,736 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 396,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 10.4 %

NYSE CRK opened at $16.22 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

