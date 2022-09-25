35,313 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

