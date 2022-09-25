8,205 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,576 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,588,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

