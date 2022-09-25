88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,064,449 shares.
88 Energy Trading Down 5.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £86.76 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.79.
88 Energy Company Profile
88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.
