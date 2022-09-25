8PAY (8PAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $108,172.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. 8PAY has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $108,172.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070785 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10821327 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

