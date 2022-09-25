Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,213.24

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,213.24 ($14.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($13.77). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($13.77), with a volume of 259,048 shares.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £982.05 million and a P/E ratio of 274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,263.99.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 12.05 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Insider Activity at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($15.41) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,623.97).

(Get Rating)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.