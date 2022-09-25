Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $315.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $337.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day moving average is $299.42. Accenture has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

