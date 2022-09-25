ACryptoS Price Tops $0.89 (ACS)

ACryptoS (ACS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. ACryptoS has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $37,338.00 worth of ACryptoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACryptoS coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACryptoS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
ACryptoS Profile
ACryptoS’s total supply is 420,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,483,170 coins. The Reddit community for ACryptoS is https://reddit.com/r/ACryptoS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ACryptoS’s official Twitter account is @acryptosx and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACryptoS’s official website is app.acryptos.com.
ACryptoS Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ACryptoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACryptoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.