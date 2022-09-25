Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $115,947.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,604 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

