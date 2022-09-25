Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $284.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.28. Adobe has a 1 year low of $280.06 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Adobe

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.11.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Adobe by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

