Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lifted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

