Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.92

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.92 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 22.75 ($0.27). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 207,699 shares changing hands.
Advanced Oncotherapy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £118.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.
Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.
