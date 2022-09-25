aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $115.18 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011180 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012810 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000241 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.