AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as low as C$1.17. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 102,502 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$46.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

