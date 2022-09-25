Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Critical Analysis

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OFG Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OFG Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.05%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.15 $146.15 million $3.07 8.51 Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.35 $81.55 million $3.70 11.86

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 25.87% 14.64% 1.49% Allegiance Bancshares 28.90% 9.86% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Allegiance Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company operates through a network of 50 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Allegiance Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

