Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $20,826.65 and approximately $14,600.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.02 or 1.00044412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067078 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

ALPHR is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2021. Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $ALPHR token is a utility token. The token will be required to access some functionalities of the Alphr platform and pay for the fees, specifically creating a new AMT pool. In addition to this, 75% of the protocol fees will be utilized to remunerate Alphr users providing liquidity on Uniswap in exchange for the service they are providing to the protocol and Alphr ecosystem. “

