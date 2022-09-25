Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

