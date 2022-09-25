Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

