Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

