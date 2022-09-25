ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.23) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($3.23) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,608,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.