ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.23) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($3.23) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.84. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,608,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

