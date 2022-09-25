American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of American States Water by 463.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.30. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

