American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

American Superconductor Stock Down 4.5 %

AMSC stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

