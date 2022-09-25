Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.