Analysts Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) PT at $243.33

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Allianz Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.36 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

