Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $76.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $62,745.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,745.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,591 shares of company stock worth $7,213,055. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,249,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

