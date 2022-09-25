Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,152,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,598,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

