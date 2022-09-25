Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,557.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,950.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,600.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,477.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,832.46.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

