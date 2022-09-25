Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
