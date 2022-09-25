Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.85.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.39.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

