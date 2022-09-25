Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 2,832 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,141,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $125.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

