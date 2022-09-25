Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 290 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average is $185.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.