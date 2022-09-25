Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 392 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $223.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.53.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.